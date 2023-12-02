Sangam’s Smita sets world record with 7.9-foot-long tresses

PRAYAGRAJ: Smita Srivastava, a resident of Labour Crossing in Allahpur locality, Sangam City, has secured a place in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest hair on a living person. Her lengthy and smooth locks measure 236.22 cm (7 feet 9 inches). Originally from Gyanpur Bhadoi, Smita, 46, has been growing her hair since the age of 14, drawing inspiration from her mother, whose genes she credits for the “healthy growth” of her hair. Smita proudly displaying her long tresses while holding the Guinness World Records certificate. (Sourced)

“I sought to emulate Hindi actresses from the 1980s who had long and beautiful hair,” said Smita, who earned her MA in Ancient History before marrying trader Sudesh Srivastava in 2001. The mother of two sons, Atharva pursuing BTech from Noida and Shasvat, a class 7 student, shared that her name officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records on November 29.

Smita revealed that she maintains her long tresses without the assistance of a beauty parlour. “I care for my hair with two washes a week and a fresh homemade paste made with Aloe vera, two eggs, aonla (Indian gooseberry), and other natural ingredients. I leave it on my hair for half an hour before washing it off once every week. The entire process of washing, drying, detangling, and styling takes over two hours,” shared Smita with a smile. She mentioned that around 30-45 minutes are spent rinsing off the paste properly.

Smita’s affection for her hair is evident as she collects broken strands in a plastic bag, a practice she has maintained for the past 20 years. She disclosed that she has only had her hair trimmed once in her life, after the birth of her second child when she was unwell.