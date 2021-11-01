Home / Cities / Others / Sangrur ex-serviceman booked for firing at wife when stopped from drinking
Sangrur ex-serviceman booked for firing at wife when stopped from drinking

The man started firing at wife after being stopped from drinking, police said, adding that the bullet injured her on the right arm
The Sangrur exserviceman and the woman had been married for 17 years; police said he has been booked for attempt to murder. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:57 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Sangrur Lehra Police have booked an ex-serviceman, Buta Singh of Ramgarh Sandhuan village near Lehragaga, for firing at his wife, who sustained injuries on her arm. The woman, Manpreet Kaur, was married to Buta Singh 17 years ago, and had stopped him from consuming liquor. Buta fired at her from his .12 bore rifle and the bullet injured her right arm; she has been admitted to the Sangrur civil hospital on Sunday. A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and under the Arms Act.

