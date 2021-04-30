Sangrur lawyers observe no work day to protest against Sunam SDM

The Bar Associations of Sunam, Sangrur, Moonak, Dhuri and Malerkotla observed a No Work Day on Thursday against what they claimed was the misbehaviour of Sunam sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with lawyers. Members of the Sunam Bar association have been sitting on an indefinite protest outside the office of the SDM, Manjeet Kaur.

Advocates have accused Kaur of delivering verdict in a case of Inteqal (land dealing) in the absence of one of the advocates, who had requested for the next date. They claim the SDM misbehaved with them, when they raised the issue with her.

Sunam Bar Association chief GBS Chatha said that they had got a huge response from advocates associated with Bar Associations Sunam, Dhuri, Moonak, Sangrur and Malerkotla who passed a resolution of no work in all civil, revenue and labour courts.

The Bar’s secretary Arshdeep Bhardwaj said, “The SDM did not consider the appeal of advocates amid the pandemic and delivered the verdict. She also disrespected us and we demand disciplinary action against the SDM.”

SDM Manjeet Kaur said that the verdict was given according to the law and on merit. “The case has been pending since 2018. They sought undue favours and the case had been pending only due to lawyers’ non-cooperation,” she added.