Sanitation worker dies of black fungus, a first in Bhiwandi

A 44-year-old woman sanitation worker of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) died of mucormycosis (black fungus) on Tuesday. This is the first death reported in Bhiwandi due to the disease since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year.

“The sanitation worker was admitted to Thane civil hospital a month ago. We are yet to receive all her reports. Only after checking reports, we can ascertain if she was suffering from Covid previously or some other ailment at the time of admission,” said KR Kharat, medical health officer, BNCMC.

Deepika Ghadge, 44, was admitted to Thane civil hospital after she complained of symptoms of mucormycosis four days ago. A day later, she was shifted to Sir JJ Hospital, in Mumbai. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to St. Georges Hospital on Tuesday. However, on Tuesday night, she succumbed to the disease.

She is survived by a husband and two children.

“We are also yet to know what all symptoms of mucormycosis were reported. The report from all the hospitals will reveal more,” added Kharat.

“Earlier, only one case of mucormycosis was reported in Bhiwandi. That person had minor symptoms and was discharged after treatment,” said Kharat.