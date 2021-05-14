HC stays Telangana govt order restricting Covid ambulances from other states

The Telangana high court on Friday stayed a circular issued by the state government restricting the entry of ambulances and other vehicles from other states carrying Covid-19 patients into Telangana.

A division bench headed by chief justice Hima Kohli issued interim orders to this effect, after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by retired Indian Revenue Service officer Garimella Venkat Krishna Rao.

The bench asked the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the Centre to file their counter-affidavits within two weeks and posted the case to June 17.

While announcing the 10-day lockdown in Telangana beginning Wednesday, the Telangana government issued a circular stating that patients from other states would be allowed into Telangana, only if they have prior tie-up with the hospitals in Telangana for the purpose of Covid-19 admission.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar pointed out in the order that Covid-19 patients from neighbouring states were coming in ambulances and personal vehicles without any prior arrangement with any of the hospitals. “As a result, patients not only lose valuable time moving from one hospital to other, but also potentially spread the infection of different strains,” the order said.

It said the hospitals in Telangana should apply in the prescribed format to control room set up for this purpose, furnishing basic patient details. Only then would the control room authorise patients to travel, said the order.

Finding fault with the Telangana government order, the high court said patients could seek the assistance of the control room in finding the right hospitals, not for permission.

Andhra Pradesh state government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy wondered why the Telangana government was objecting to the entry of Andhra patients, when there were no such restrictions in going to Chennai and Bengaluru for better treatment.

In the morning, several ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients from different parts of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana for better treatment in Hyderabad were turned away by the Telangana police at the inter-state borders, stating that they had no permission to enter the state.

At least 40 ambulances were denied permission to enter the Telangana at Pullur check-post on the borders of Kurnool of Andhra and Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.

“We have strict instructions from the higher-ups not to allow any vehicles that do not have e-pass from the Telangana government,” a senior police official of Jogulamba Gadwal district said on condition of anonymity.

Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan, who came to know about ambulances stranded at the Telangana border, rushed to the checkpost and eventually made alternate arrangements for some of the seriously ill in Kurnool government hospitals.

Similar incidents were witnessed at Ramapuram check-post in Telangana’s Suryapet district bordering Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on the Vijayawada national highway.

Telangana state medical and health director G Srinivasa Rao said no patient from other states with a prior understanding with a hospital in Hyderabad and an e-pass from the police was denied entry into Telangana.

“Our intention is not to create troubles for any patient from any state. In fact, 45% of the hospital beds in Hyderabad are occupied by patients from other states. Already 80% of the ICU and oxygen beds in the state are fully occupied,” he said.

He said the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic had put tremendous pressure on the hospitals in Hyderabad in providing oxygen, medicines and other facilities. “We have the responsibility to cater to the needs of the patients from Telangana as well,” he said.

