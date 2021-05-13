EC defers MLC polls in Andhra, Telangana due to second wave of Covid

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday postponed polls to nine legislative council seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana scheduled this month due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, the EC said it reviewed the matter and decided that due to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, it would be inappropriate to hold the election until the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold the polls.

“The Commission will take a decision in the matter at [an] appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA),” the statement said.

It added the terms of three members of Andhra Pradesh and six that of Telangana state legislative councils would expire on May 31 and June 3. The elections to these seats will be held under the members of the legislative assembly quota. As per the Representation of the People Act, the elections have to be held before the expiry of the terms of the members.