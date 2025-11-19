Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone to come up in Bareilly

Bareilly is set to witness a major boost in employment and industrial development with the Uttar Pradesh government taking steps to develop a 100-acre Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Zone. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to identify suitable land and prepare the blueprint for the project. (FIle)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to identify suitable land and prepare the blueprint for the project, which aims to become a one-stop hub for skill training, innovation, and job creation.

According to officials, the employment zone will be named after India’s Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, reinforcing the state government’s focus on youth empowerment and industrial expansion.

The proposed zone is designed not merely as a job-generating project but as a complete ecosystem where youth can receive industry-ready training. Plans include a Skill Development Institute, Technical Training Centre, Innovation Lab, Startup Support Hub, Placement Cell, and multiple industry-linked training centres. Officials believe that providing all services—from skills to job placement—within a single campus will substantially improve employment prospects for local youth.

District magistrate Avinash Singh confirmed that departments concerned have been tasked with identifying suitable land. “The 100-acre location will be finalised soon and a report will be submitted to the government. After that, the DPR will be prepared and construction work will begin,” he said. The administration aims to fast-track the project so that youth can benefit at the earliest.

The employment zone will also accommodate small and medium-scale industries, enabling companies to recruit directly from the trained workforce. Officials believe the model will help develop local industrial clusters and contribute to Bareilly’s transformation into a significant industrial hub.

Locals have welcomed the proposal, noting the growing demand for skill-based employment. A dedicated centre of this scale, they say, will help thousands find opportunities within Bareilly itself, reducing migration to bigger cities.

Officials said that the Sardar Patel Employment Zone is expected to mark a transformative chapter in Bareilly’s development story, combining training, innovation, and industrial growth on a single expansive campus.