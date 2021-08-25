Save apple farmers from open loot by corporates: Himachal Congress chief

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Wednesday demanded that the government save the apple growers of the state from “open loot by the Adani Group”.

In a press conference held here, Rathore said the Adani Agri Fresh Company had reduced the procurement rate of apples by ₹16, thus negatively impacting the ₹5,000-crore apple market of the state.

“Covid-19 and unseasonal rain and snow in May have caused immense losses to small farmers. And now, the prices of the fruits have also nosedived. Congress will not remain a mute spectator to this loot of farmers,” said Rathore, adding that the party will launch a stir.

Rathore further alleged that the government was hand-in-glove with apple traders and commission agents. He said apple prices were deliberately brought down so that corporate companies can accumulate profits. “Corporate companies of Ambani and Adani are getting full protection from the government in the loot of farmers,” he alleged.

Rathore said the new farm laws enacted by the Centre were to benefit their capitalist friends.

“Does Himachal Pradesh government also want the farmers of the state to end their lives?” he asked. He said the input cost of a box of apple comes to around ₹450 to ₹500 but farmers are barely able to make ₹600 for a box this year.

The HPCC chief said, “Since 1984, the government has been giving subsidies on insecticides, fungicides and other input material, along with agricultural equipments. However, the present BJP dispensation has withdrawn all these benefits.”