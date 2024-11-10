Say bye-bye to those who don’t respect Krishna: Yogi targets SP in Karhal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a mace during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate for Sisamau assembly by-election, Suresh Awasthi (ANI)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at the Samajwadi Party’s present leadership for surrendering to the same Congress which the party patriarch the late Mulayam Singh Yadav never wanted to trust.

The chief minister also said the BJP now plans to respect public sentiments for Lord Krishna in Mathura, but the Samajwadi Party is silent because it is less concerned about respect for Lord Krishna and more concerned about its vote bank.

“Till how long, our Krishna Kanhaiyya will wait,” Adityanath said, addressing a public meeting in the Ghiror area of the bypoll-bound Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri. Karhal is a Samajwadi Party stronghold. It fell vacant after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav chose to retain the Kannauj parliamentary seat on his election to the Lok Sabha in June 2024.

“It appears that Babua (an indirect reference to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav) is yet to attain majority in age. His (Akhilesh Yadav) acts are damaging Samajwadi Party and total surrender before the Congress would have surely caused much pain to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav,” he said while seeking votes for BJP candidate Anujesh Pratap from Karhal.

Yogi also said that Mulayam was jailed during the Emergency by Congress.

“The late Mulayam Singh Yadav was an admirer of Samajwadi leader Ram Manohar Lohia who said that true Samajwadis should never crave property and legacy, but the present-day Samajwadi Party wants all posts to be filled by one family,” the chief minister alleged.

“We promised Ram temple and completed it and now we say ‘Krishna Kanhiyya hum ayenge, Mathura mein bhi jan bhavna ka samman karayenge’ (We will come to Mathura and fulfill wishes of masses). We want to know if SP the agrees to it and will it support the BJP plans in Mathura,” asked Adityanath.

He alleged that SP wants votes in the name of Krishna but will not support the plan for restoring the pride of Krishna in Mathura and is thus silent.

“Samajwadi Party leaders never went to Ayodhya to offer prayers at Ram temple because of vote bank politics. Voters in Karhal should say bye bye to those not respecting Lord Krishna,” he said.

“The Samajwadi Party is in a fact kalank’ (a blot) for ‘Sabhya Samaj’ (cultured society). Those wearing lal topi (red cap) are having “kaale karname” (black deeds). They are conspiring to push back UP to anarchy and lawlessness,” the chief minister said.

Observing that that biggest tragedy of today’s politics is “parivarwad” and division based on caste, he said, “We need to rise above these to make India a strong nation.”