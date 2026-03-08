‘Say no to drugs; use technology well’: V-P tells students of Tripura University

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday urged graduates to embrace technology responsibly, maintain self-discipline and stay away from drugs while working for the welfare of society and humanity. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (centre) presents a degree to a newly graduated student of the Tripura University in Agartala on Sunday. (PTI)

Speaking at the 14th convocation of Tripura University, he said, “One single appeal — stay away from drugs. In this historic moment, when Bharat is making rapid progress under Vikshit Bharat 2047, there is fast development in all spheres of life. Technology has become a game changer. I request all of you to always use technology positively. Progress with purpose is the only way that humanity and society can benefit.”

Radhakrishnan said the university had emerged as a vibrant centre of teaching, research and innovation, adding that its growing stature was reflected in the increasing number of funded projects, high-quality research publications and intellectual property initiatives.

The Vice President encouraged students to serve the nation and highlighted the importance of unity in diversity in India.

Referring to the Matabari Tourism Circuit, he said Tripura’s position on the global spiritual and eco-tourism map would strengthen through the project, which would also generate employment and boost the local economy.

Speaking on infrastructure development in the Northeast, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked relentlessly over the past decade to tap the region’s potential. He said improvements in road, rail and air connectivity had brought the Northeast closer to the rest of the country.

“Now there is better connectivity and infrastructure. There were days when we couldn’t reach on the same day. Today we can reach the same day. This infrastructural development makes our economy circulate at a faster pace. At present, there are direct trains to Agartala from cities such as Chennai and Mumbai. Now we see improved highways, railway corridors and air connectivity. All of this ensures that travelling from anywhere in India to Kohima or Agartala is no longer a challenge but a symbol of a more connected India,” he said.

Later, Radhakrishnan interacted with members of women’s self-help groups at the International Trade and Fair Centre in Hapania in West Tripura district, where he said SHGs had helped women contribute to the nation’s progress.

During his visit, the Vice President attended a cultural evening at Lok Bhawan and later visited the Albert Ekka Memorial Park in Agartala.

Radhakrishnan arrived in Tripura on Saturday on his first visit to the state after assuming office as Vice President. Before visiting Tripura, he had travelled to Nagaland and Mizoram.