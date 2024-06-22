Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Saturday dissolved its state executive along with its main unit in Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand, Paschimanchal and block level with immediate effect. SBSP reviews Ghosi defeat, dissolves state executive (file)

The decision followed a review of the causes of defeat of party candidate and SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar’s defeat at Ghosi in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Arvind Rajbhar confirmed the decision and said it was taken as per the instruction of party’s national president Omprakash Rajbhar.

“The SBSP’ new state executive will be constituted in July. The party’s dedicated workers belonging to different castes will be accommodated in the new executive. Simultaneously, units of Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand, Paschimanchal up to block will also be constituted under guidance of the national president,” he said.

The caste equation will be taken care of in the new executive committee, he said and added that the formation of party’s new U.P. executive, the party will start preparations for the 2027 assembly polls in U.P.

He also said SBSP’s new executive will intensify the party’s demand to put a ban on liquor in rural pockets of the state. SBSP is an ally of the NDA and has influence among Rajbhar voters in east U.P.