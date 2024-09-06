SBSP revives liquor ban campaign in UP, reaffirms support for caste census

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has revived its demand for a liquor ban across Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, SBSP national general secretary Arun Rajbhar held a meeting with party workers in Ballia to discuss the campaign. SBSP national general secretary Arun Rajbhar holding a meeting with party workers in Ballia (HT)

“A statewide liquor ban has been our long-standing demand. We’ve been advocating for it since the party’s inception. Our drive to demand a liquor ban across Uttar Pradesh has been restarted, and it will be conducted throughout the state,” said Rajbhar.

Rajbhar emphasised that SBSP workers will actively campaign for the ban, as they believe liquor is a social evil that harms the lives of many. He discussed the details of the campaign with party workers during the meeting.

He also reiterated the party’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he will ensure the caste census is conducted nationwide. The SBSP, an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), firmly believes that if anyone can accomplish the caste census, it is Modi. “No one else can do it,” Rajbhar asserted.

Taking a dig at the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajbhar criticised them for neglecting the caste census while in power. He questioned their commitment, saying, “SBSP has been advocating for the caste census since its early days. Whether it’s Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or SP president Akhilesh Yadav, they are only discussing the census now to gain power. If they truly wanted to implement it, why did the Congress discard the 2011 caste census?”

Rajbhar also spoke against the recent Bharat Bandh, supported by some opposition parties, which protested the Supreme Court’s order on the reservation for backward classes and the classification within the SC/ST Act. He accused the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and SP of supporting the bandh to secure reservations for the already privileged, saying, “By backing the bandh, they have shown they stand with the rich, not the poor.”

Defending the BJP government on this issue, Rajbhar pointed out that no one in the ruling party is opposing the Supreme Court’s decision and that efforts are already underway to implement it in BJP-ruled Haryana.