School kids turn ‘elephant’, ‘horse’ and ‘dog’ to rally support against animal circuses

PRAYAGRAJ As the annual celebration of Children’s Day approaches on November 14th, young advocates from Little Millennium Schools in Sangam city, in support of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, donned animal masks to encourage people to reject animal circuses. Their colourful display took place near Chandra Shekhar Azad Park on Wednesday.

School kids in animal costumes during the demonstration in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing facemasks and costumes representing various animals such as ‘Elephant,’ ‘Horse,’ and ‘Dog,’ and holding placards bearing slogans like “Ban Animal Circuses” and “Make Animals Happy, Say No to Animal Circuses,” these young activists organised a small demonstration to raise awareness about the plight of animals in circuses. Their primary objective was to show solidarity with PETA India’s plea to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to put an end to the use of animals in circuses and to educate passers-by about the suffering endured by animals forced to perform in such settings.

Utkarsh Garg, Campaigns Coordinator for PETA India, praised the children’s efforts, saying, “These children understand that chaining and abusing animals is unjust, which is why they are here to inform the public about the suffering of animals in circuses and to implore everyone to choose animal-free entertainment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alok Pandey, principal of Little Millennium in Naini, expressed their commitment to instilling kindness towards animals in their students, recognising that compassionate children grow into responsible adults. Anshika Shrivastava, Principal of Little Millennium in Baghambari Road, Allahpur, also voiced their pride in being associated with PETA India and contributing to the cause of alleviating animal suffering in circuses.

Inspections conducted by the Animal Welfare Board of India and investigations carried out by PETA India have unveiled the grim conditions that animals in circuses endure. These animals face chronic confinement, physical abuse, and psychological distress. Workers often employ whips and other instruments to inflict pain, coercing them into performing terrifying tricks, all out of fear of punishment. Even when not performing, these animals lead lives filled with misery, often facing severe restrictions on access to water, food, and veterinary care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PETA India Campaigns Coordinator Utkarsh Garg explained that dogs are often crammed into wire cages, with limited opportunities for movement. Birds suffer confinement in small, unsanitary cages, their wings cruelly clipped to prevent flight, and horses are typically tethered on short ropes. Both the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Central Zoo Authority have recognized the inherent cruelty of animal circuses and advocate for their prohibition in India.

In 2018, the central government drafted rules proposing the prohibition of animals in circuses across India; however, these rules are yet to be enacted. Several countries, including Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, and Malta, have already banned the use of animals in circuses. PETA India calls upon India to follow suit and take a stand against the exploitation of animals in the circus industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PHOTO: (HT)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!