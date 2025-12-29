Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
School theft accused injured, arrested in police encounter in Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 08:21 pm IST

One of the accused involved in a theft at a government-run school was injured during a police encounter late Sunday night in the Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district. The accused suffered a bullet wound to his leg in retaliatory fire by the police. Two of his accomplices were arrested at the scene, while another suspect escaped.

The occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The injured accused has been admitted to the district medical college hospital for treatment, police said.

According to officials, the encounter took place near Budhaura Kumbhapur under the Raniganj police station limits, where a police team was conducting routine checking.

On the night of December 21, miscreants had broken the lock of the government-run Composite School (Classes 1 to 8) in Chandigovindpur village and stolen food grains, mid-day meal rations, and sports equipment. A case was registered following a complaint by school teachers, after which police launched a search for the accused.

A police team led by circle officer (Raniganj) Vinay Prabhakar Sahni and station house officer Prabhat Kumar Singh intercepted a car carrying four suspects during checking late Sunday night.

The occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action. During the exchange, one of the accused was shot in the leg and apprehended.

The injured accused was identified as Mithilesh Kesarwani (38), a resident of Harvanshpur in Phulpur, Prayagraj, currently living in the Mirabhawan area under the Nagar Kotwali police station limits. Two of his associates — Lavkush Yadav and Pawan Yadav, both residents of Jamtali in Raniganj — were also arrested.

Another accused, Jadrath alias Jaiprakash Yadav of Dighwat village in Raniganj, escaped from the spot. Efforts are underway to arrest him, said CO Sahni.

Police recovered a country-made .315-bore pistol from the injured accused, stolen school property from the other two arrested men, and the car used in the crime bearing a Prayagraj registration number. After medical treatment, the two uninjured accused were sent to jail. Raids are ongoing to nab the absconding accused, police added.

