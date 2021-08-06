SDMC seeks fresh report on number of registered mobile towers

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday asked its officials to submit a fresh report on the number of towers registered with the civic body by August 31. Also, he asked officials to

recover pending dues from telecom operators, civic officials said.

According to municipal officials, these directions were issued in a special House meeting called to deliberate on the issues related to installation of mobile towers under the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that he has asked officials to prepare a fresh report so that all councillors know how many towers are registered in their particular ward. “This will help us keep a regular check on the towers registered and the status of fee collected as well as on the fact if they have followed the norms,” said Suryan.

As per the last available report, there are a total of 5189 towers, of which 3995 are registered, 1194 are in the process of completing formalities while 281 are sealed.

SDMC officials said that the exercise will not only regulate installation and operation of mobile towers in the jurisdiction of the south corporation but also boost municipality’s revenue.

“There are many mobile operators, which have not paid the dues over the years. The officials have been asked the collect the dues with penalties, “ said Suryan.

The special House where fraternity from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was also invited was convened to discuss the issue of radiation from towers and how to address such complaints from residential areas.

The mayor said that Thursday’s deliberations also included suggestions from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other social groups about issues concerning radiation emerging from mobile towers and mushrooming of illegal mobile towers.