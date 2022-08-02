Section 144 imposed in Tripura’s Charilam after Congress, BJP workers clash

Tripura police on Monday launched a probe after a clash took place between ruling BJP and opposition Congress workers over a political event of Congress at Charilam in Sepahijala district.

However, no one has been arrested so far in the case.

“We are investigating the matter. So far, no one has been arrested,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Charilam is the home turf of deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma.

According to police, a group of BJP activists allegedly tried to provoke during a political programme of the Congress party in the area, but sustained minor injuries after police resorted to lathi charge on them. Later, some were reportedly found destroying Congress flags and festoons in front of the local Congress office but the police dispersed them off by applying mild lathi charge on them.

Nearly 600 people from 153 families switched over to the party from BJP during the event at Charilam when the violence occurred, the Congress claimed.

“This was a pre-scheduled programme. The BJP activists tried to provoke our people but later, the police intervened,” said Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha.

The programme didn’t get approval from the police due to Covid-19 protocols.

Later, a delegation of Congress led by legislator Sudip Roy Barman requested IG (Law and Order) Arindam Nath and DIG (Northern Range) GS Rao to provide police protection to the leaders and activists.

Deputy chief minister visited the spot at night and accused the Congress of triggering violence and injuring several BJP workers.

“Despite the police denying permission to them, how could they hold any event? They have violated the law,” he said.

The local administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Charilam following the incident.