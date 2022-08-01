Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna
At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna.
The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.
Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.
Gurmeet stated that the accused intercepted him at Beeja crossroad and started threatening him in an attempt of extortion. When he resisted, the accused attacked him.
Satpal Singh, father of Gurmeet, stated that he tried to rescue his son from the accused, but to no avail and later opened fire in the air with his licenced weapon following which the accused fled.
Kala and Gurdeep of rival groups alleged that Gurmeet, his father Satpal along with their aides assaulted them and also opened fire in the air.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Jeji said that the police will lodge a cross FIR after recording the statements of the injured.
-
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
-
PWD, Lucknow municipal corporation to repair, relay roads in October
The Public Works Department and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would start repairing and relaying dilapidated roads in October. While PWD would repair rural roads, the LMC would do so within municipal limits. The road repair and relay proposals have already been sent to the department, Executive engineer, PWD (rural), Anoop Kumar Mishra added. The LMC, too, will repair or relay more than 400 dilapidated roads. “Budget for road repairs has been released,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
-
Punjab BJP gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday met 73 party candidates who contested the February 10 assembly polls and instructed them to start making preparations for the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day. Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The AAP government is a political outfit which believes in propaganda and publicity, Sharma said.
-
INSO to contest Rajasthan student body polls: Dushyant Chautala
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that his party, Jannayak Janata Party's student wing Indian National Student Organisation will contest the student body polls in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on August 26. The deputy CM said that INSO is celebrating its 20th foundation day in Jaipur on August 5 and coincidently, the state government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the election schedule for student body elections.
-
Tiranga Yatra taken out in Lamhi on Munshi Premchand’s birth anniversary
Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the Subhash Bhavan to Munshi Premchand's birth place in Lamhi to mark his birth anniversary celebration. Tricolour was hoisted at every house in Lamhi village as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar started the yatra as the crowd raised slogans like, “Bharat Mata ki jai, Vande Mataram, Munshi Premchand amar rahe”.
