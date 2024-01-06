Security beefed up in Meghalaya high court after bomb threat

Shillong: The Meghalaya police have stepped up security in and around the Meghalaya high court following a bomb threat sent through email to the court on Friday. The Meghalaya high court. (File Photo)

The sender claimed to have planted explosives inside every court in the country including the Meghalaya high court. The mail was also sent to different courts in the country.

People familiar with the matter told HT that the mail sent from morguelol545@gmail.com claimed, “I placed explosives inside of your court but also inside of every court from India. The explosives are well hidden and they will go off in the morning. You will all end up in a pool of blood. WE ARE A GROUP CALLED “Terrorizers111..GIVE OUR GROUP’S NAME TO THE MEDIA OR WE WON’T STOP CAUSING TERROR.”

Registrar General of the Meghalaya High Court, E. Kharumnuid told HT over phone that the mail, sent at 5.54am on Friday, was promptly shared with the state police.

“Though we have sufficient security force deployed in the high court premises, we are not taking any chances and have increased the alert levels,” Kharumnuid said, adding, “The Meghalaya police have also not taken this threat lightly and has bolstered security measures in the premises.”

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Sylvester Nongtnger said that the police are on high alert following the mail. “We have alerted the security teams posted in the xourt,” he said, adding, “We are keeping a close eye on the matter.”

People familiar with the matter said that a well equipped bomb squad including specialised sniffer canines has been immediately deployed in the premises of the high court.