Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya injured in car crash

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya on Friday sustained severe injuries after his car collided with a gas tanker near Beldihi in Sambalpur district. Visuals from the site of the accident.

Police officials said Acharya was on his way to Bargarh from Bhubaneswar when his car had a head-on collision with the gas tanker in Rairakhol area.

Acharya and his personal security officer (PSO) were critically injured in the mishap, while his driver sustained minor injuries.

The leader and his PSO were rushed to a private hospital in Sambalpur after being administered first-aid treatment.

Though Acharya is stated to be stable, officials said he would be flown to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance for better care. Police have detained the tanker driver for interrogation.

Acharya is a frontrunner from the Rairakhol assembly constituency in Sambalpur for the upcoming state elections.