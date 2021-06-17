Seven arrested for posing as policemen, kidnapping pharmacist

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested seven people on Wednesday, for kidnapping a pharmacist after posing as policemen.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ashok Beliram Agarwal (53), a resident of Vikas nagar in Kivale, Dehuroad, Pune. He works at a medical store in Dange chowk, Wakad.

The arrested men have been identified as Sidddharth Bharat Gaikwad (32), Pritesh Babanrao Landge (30), Rahul Chagan Londhe (24), Prakash Madhukar Sasgane (31), Kamlesh Bafna, Santosh Ovhal, and Akash Harkare, according to police.

The men were remanded to police custody till June 19. The medical shop is attached to a hospital where the doctor works.

Agarwal was in the medical shop, Spandan Medical, around 6:15pm on Tuesday, when the men entered and started scanning the shop. They pointed at the two medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits and some documents and tried to put the fear of criminal proceedings into Agarwal.

The men scared Agarwal by saying that he can be booked and arrested for murder for possessing the MTP kits and made him sit inside a WagonR car.

The men took the car around Datta Mandir road in Wakad and told the pharmacist to talk to a doctor, practicing nearby his shop, to come up with ₹5-6 lakh, to protect him from prosecution, according to the complaint in the matter.

Police sub inspector Jagtap of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 364(a) (kidnapping for ransom), 385 (extortion), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wakad police station.

“Kamlesh Bafna and the others had a conspriacy to oust Agarwal from the medical store, so Bafna could take over as manager, according to the investigation. “Therefore, Section 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been added to the case. It also looks like the accused have had other victims,” reads a statement from the police.