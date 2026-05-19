Seven cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur: Police

Security forces arrested seven active cadres of different banned underground outfits involved in extortion and criminal activities from various locations, including two from near the Indo-Myanmar border, police said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, security forces arrested three cadres of two different banned outfits. (Representative file photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tengnoupal district security forces have arrested three cadres of the banned underground outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The arrested cadres were identified as one Wangthoi Nahakpam alais Lingjel, (20) of Charangpat, Thoubal district, Nanaoba Nandeibam alias Angou, (19) of Kongba Imphal East district and Malem Oinam alias Manithoiba, (20) of Nambol, Bishnupur district.

Also Read: Eight cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

In a separate operation, security forces have also arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/ People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA). The cadre was identified as Chinglen Athokpam alias Ibungo (30) of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai, under the Lampai police station of Imphal East. RPF is the political wing, while PLA is the armed military wing of the outfit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Sunday, security forces arrested three cadres of two different banned outfits from different locations of Imphal West and Thoubal district of Manipur, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Sunday, security forces arrested three cadres of two different banned outfits from different locations of Imphal West and Thoubal district of Manipur, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

extortion manipur See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON