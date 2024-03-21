 Seven nabbed for death of elderly couple in Prayagraj - Hindustan Times
Seven nabbed for death of elderly couple in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 21, 2024 08:36 AM IST

They were burnt alive when the kin of their daughter-in-law set their house ablaze late Monday night at Satti Chaura locality

The Muthiganj police on Wednesday arrested seven people in connection with the death of elderly couple who were burnt alive when the kin of their daughter-in-law set their house ablaze late Monday night at Satti Chaura locality.

The daughter-in-law Anshika Kesarwani had allegedly committed suicide which had enraged her kin.

Efforts were on to trace the remaining named accused and identify the others involved in creating ruckus, police officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sardarilal Kesarwani of Jhalwa, his sons Anshu and Adarsh Kesarwani; Sardarilal’s brother Rasiklal Kesarwani and his son Shubham, Sachin Kesarwani and Abhishek Kesarwani.

ACP Pushkar Verma said the named accused are still at large and raids were being carried out to arrest them.

Moreover, help of CCTV footage were being taken to identify persons who brought petrol to set the house on fire. Investigations have revealed that the accused soaked clothes in petrol and lighted them to cause fire in the furniture godown and the upper floors, he added.

Police officials further informed that some of the accused even misbehaved with police and tried to stop them while they were rescuing those trapped in fire inside the building.

It is worth mentioning that police rescued five members of the family but found two bodies inside the gutted building in the wee hours of Tuesday. The bodies were identified as that of the deceased woman’s father-in-law Rajendra Kesarwani, 65, and mother-in-law Shobha Devi, 63, police said.

The incident happened after the death of Anshika on Monday. She was married to Anshu Kesarwani of Satti Chaura area of Muthiganj last year.

On learning about her death, her kin reached her in-laws’ house and in a fit of rage, set the house on fire. They alleged that Anshika was murdered.

Follow Us On