Assam: 7 engineering students killed in car accident; CM Sarma condoles deaths

In a tragic incident, seven students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) were killed while six others including three students from the same institution were injured in a road accident on Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the accident took place at Jalukbari in Guwahati around 12:30am. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the accident took place at Jalukbari in Guwahati around 12:30am when the SUV, which was carrying ten students of AEC turned turtle and hit a small pick-up van coming from the other side.

“The accident took place when the SUV went to the other side of the road, hit a divider and overturned and hit the second vehicle. The SUV has become completely mangled and according to preliminary investigation, it appears it was going at a high speed before overturning,” said Padmanabh Barugh, DCP (Guwahati West).

Also Read: Karnataka: Six killed in road accident in Koppal

He added that the seven students of AEC died on the spot. The six injured, three from AEC and three passengers of the pick-up van, have been admitted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital and a private hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The condition of all of them is stated to be critical.

A case has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

The bodies of the deceased students have been sent for post-mortem.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on the incident.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured”, he wrote on his official Twitter account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON