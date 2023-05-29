Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Six killed in road accident in Koppal

Karnataka: Six killed in road accident in Koppal

ANI
May 29, 2023 09:21 AM IST

According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

Six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Siddaramaiah has announced 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in the accident.

Topics
karnataka bengaluru
© 2023 HindustanTimes
