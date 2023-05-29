Karnataka: 70-year-old woman gang-raped by son-in-law’s friends

A 70-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by her son-in-law’s friends at Kunigal police station limits in Tumakuru district, police officials said on Sunday. A 70-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her son-in-laws’s friends. (Representational image)

According to the complaint filed by the 70-year-old woman, the incident happened on May 21 when she was at her residence along with her daughter and son-in-law, Raghu. She alleged that her daughter went to a relative’s place and Raghu came home with two of his friends- Rajesh and Manjunath at 10 pm for dinner in an intoxicated state. When Raghu fell asleep, his two friends threatened the old woman and raped her, she alleged.

The following day, the son-in-law went to work thinking she was asleep. When she did not wake up after several hours, the neighbours came and saw that the woman was physically injured. She was immediately shifted to Kunigal government hospital for treatment.

A complaint was lodged on May 26 and the police registered a case under IPC 376(rape), 506 (threatening with life) and prevention of atrocity act 2015.

The complaint alleged that the woman was threatened with dire consequences by the accused if she reveals the incident to anyone. After the incident the accused fled from the scene, she alleged in her complaint.

“Based on a complaint of the old woman we have registered a case under various sections of the IPC. Search is on to nab the culprits,” Kunigal police inspector Guru Prasad told HT. The woman has been discharged from the hospital after treatment, he added.