Home / Cities / Others / 7 workers killed after cruiser vehicle skids off road in J&K’s Kishtwar: Police

7 workers killed after cruiser vehicle skids off road in J&K’s Kishtwar: Police

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Kishtwar district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said, “Seven workers died after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project fell off a road in Dachhan where a power project is being constructed.”

At least seven workers of a power project were killed and two others injured after a cruiser vehicle ferrying them skidded off the road in the Dangduru area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A cruiser vehicle with nine people on board, met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Wednesday (Twitter/@ANI)
A cruiser vehicle with nine people on board, met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Wednesday (Twitter/@ANI)

Kishtwar district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said, “Seven workers died after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project fell off a road in Dachhan where a power project is being constructed.”

A total of nine workers were on board the cruiser vehicle of the Pakal Dul Dangduru Power Project in Dachan.

Also Read: Two dead, four buffaloes killed as truck falls from e-way in Nuh

“An unfortunate road accident of cruiser vehicle occurred near the site of Dangduru Power Project in Dachan area this morning. The vehicle was ferrying workers of the power project,” added the SSP.

“Two injured have been shifted to the hospital. Indeed it is a great loss,” he said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched. The identities of the dead were yet to be ascertained, said SSP Poswal.

Meanwhile, union minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Kishtwar deputy magistrate Devansh Yadav over the phone.

“Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC #Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided,” he posted on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir road accident
jammu and kashmir road accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out