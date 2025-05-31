Sexual harassment case registered against teacher of Aligarh college

A case has been registered against an assistant professor of Shri Varshney Degree College, in Aligarh, on the complaint of a former student for alleged sexual harassment of women students at college, on Saturday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The complainant alleged that Dr Shajruddin, of the English department offered better marks, help in PhD and even made promises to ensure a job of professor at college initially. Thereafter, the accused began sending obscene messages on social media at night and made objectionable demands.

The woman complained that she had informed the proctor and the head of department, while providing them with screenshots of messages but no action was taken. She complained that the accused asked her to change her religion.

She has now asked for scrutiny of the laptop and mobile phone of the teacher so that it could be found if other women students were targeted by the accused assistant professor.

The case was registered under section 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (insult to modesty of women), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyayay Sanhita, and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material) of Information Technology Act at Gandhi Park police station of Aligarh against Dr Shajruddin, English teacher at Varshney Degree College, said SP, city, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak.

“Police will investigate the matter and act accordingly,” Pathak said.

The victim had informed the State Women’s Commission too.

Earlier, on Thursday, the women students of the college had lodged a protest against the accused assistant professor who was even manhandled.

Police from Gandhi Nagar police station had reached the college and the matter reached the principal, who assured to constitute a probe into the matter.