Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

AMRITSAR : The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has alleged that a historic gurdwara in Arunachal Pradesh, which is associated with Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has alleged that a historic gurdwara in Arunachal Pradesh, which is associated with Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter came to the notice of the apex gurdwara body days after Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu visited the place and shared pictures on his Facebook page. “Guru Padmasambhava, a symbol of peace, spiritual perfection, knowledge & wisdom. Blessed to have visited Neh-Pema Shelpu Drupkhang near Mechukha, a Buddhist pilgrimage site, where Guru Padmasambhava meditated. Offered prayers and sought blessings for all,” Khandu wrote in his Facebook post on April 8.

Reacting to this, a spokesperson of SGPC said on Saturday that Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan located at Mechuka in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh is associated with Guru Nanak. “The photos of Arunachal CM on social media makes it clear that the gurdwara has been converted into a Buddhist shrine,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming it an attack on the Sikhs, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said that converting any religious place is a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution of India. He said Guru Nanak took religious journeys (Udasis) to different countries and there is a reference to the first Guru’s visit to Mechuka as well.

Colonel Dalvinder Singh Grewal had made an important contribution to the development of the gurdwara in Mechuka and with the support of the Indian Army, the shrine was handed over to the sangat in March 1987, the SGPC chief said.

“It is unfortunate that mischievous attempt has been made to destroy the shrine associated with the first Sikh Guru. It is unfortunate that the CM of Arunachal Pradesh after visiting this historical gurdwara is showing it as a Buddhist shrine. We will strongly oppose it at all levels,” said Dhami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also sought the intervention of the President, Prime Minister, home minister and National Commission for Minorities into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON