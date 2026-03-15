‘SHG women will hold reins of 2027 polls,’ says deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday that presidents of all BJP units, including city, trans-Yamuna, and trans-Ganga areas, must recognise that women associated with self-help groups—whom he referred to as Didis—are the party’s real cadre. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP MP Ravi Kishen and others at the mela in Prayagraj on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT photo)

“The reins of the upcoming elections will rest in their hands,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 10-day ‘Saras Mela’ at the Parade Ground as the chief guest.

With an eye on the 2027 assembly elections, Maurya focused his address to women—whom he repeatedly described as “half of the population.” He said this segment firmly supports the BJP and will once again press the lotus button to ensure the party’s victory.

He noted that many women have already become “Lakhpati Didis,” earning over ₹1 lakh annually, and pledged to help them become “Crorepati Didis.”

Referring to the National Rural Livelihood Mission, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to create six crore Lakhpati Didis across the country. Maurya added that in Uttar Pradesh, three crore women would be connected with self-help groups, and one crore of them are expected to attain Lakhpati Didi status.

He highlighted the government’s women-focused policies, stating PM Modi has implemented 33% reservation for women. Pointing to MPs Ravi Kishan and Praveen Patel, Maurya said they supported the historic step and added that SHG women present today could become future MPs or MLAs.

Explaining the financial incentives for setting up enterprises, Maurya said a ₹5-crore factory is eligible for a subsidy of ₹1.75 crore, while installing a ₹1-crore solar plant can receive a grant of around ₹90 lakh, significantly reducing the financial burden.

The event also featured performances by MP Ravi Kishan, poet Anamika Jain Amber, and singer Tripti Shakya, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.