SHGs across 50% blocks in U.P. now key suppliers of ‘take-home rations’ for ICDS

LUCKNOW A statewide project connecting self-help groups (SHGs) with beneficiaries of supplementary nutrition from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has reached its midway point and is set for completion by 2026-27, according to ICDS officials. Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) (Sourced)

Initiated in 2020, the project aims to transform SHGs into manufacturers and suppliers for their respective blocks, offering them a market through the ICDS. Funded by ICDS, the program is managed by the State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) on the SHG side.

Approximately, half of the state’s blocks have been equipped with machinery and training to make SHGs comprehensive producers and suppliers of Take-Home Rations (THR) via ICDS.

Sarneet Kaur Broca, ICDS director, said, “The rollout of such a program naturally takes time.” The goal is to source all the required rice, pulses, wheat, oil, and other produce for schools and take-home rations for families enrolled under anganwadi centres (AWC).

Under the ICDS Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNP), aimed at addressing the nutritional gap in children aged 0-6 years, as well as pregnant and lactating women, beneficiaries receive nutrition in two forms: warm cooked meals at anganwadi centers and take-home rations.

THR may come as pre-cooked packets or raw ingredients. Broca explained that implementing this program is a multi-pronged process. “Plants for manufacturing the rations must be established in every block. The blocks themselves need to be tapped, and SHG partners require training to provide such a large-scale service. Currently, over 150 of these plants are operational, with approximately 50% of the blocks engaged,” she added.

Discussing the project’s end goal, she said, “SHGs will manufacture all the supplementary nutrition provided to children and women, securing a market through ICDS. We anticipate full block engagement in the next three to four years.”

Regarding remuneration for SHG members working at the plants, Surendra Tripathi, District Probation Officer (DPO) at ICDS headquarters, explained, “SHGs manufacture and supply THR recipes to anganwadi centres, submitting bills to their state headquarters, UPSRLM. The bills are then forwarded to ICDS, which reimburses them following due processes. ICDS releases payment to UPSRLM, who then disburses it to SHGs.”

