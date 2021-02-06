IND USA
Shiv Sena protests against rising fuel prices; BJP over inflated power bills

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST

PUNE The office bearers of Shiv Sena held a protest in the city on Friday against the central government over rising fuel prices, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agitated at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) office and condemned the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi-led state government over inflated electricity bills.

Sena held the agitation at Balgandharva chowk where office bearers Sanjay More, Ramesh Konde and Prashant Badhe were present.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised “Acche Din” to the citizens, but despite falling prices of crude oil, the fuel prices are rising. In one month, the central government hiked fuel prices 11 times and the price of petrol has reached an all-time high,” they said.

BJP’s Kasba assembly constituency workers, meanwhile, held a protest at MSEDCL and condemned the MVA government over inflated electricity bills.

“Citizens are already suffering due to Covid-19 pandemic, instead of easing their pain, MSEDCL is sending them notices to pay bills or face power cut. Ruling Maha Vikas Agadi is responsible for causing inconvenience to at least 75 lakh families,” said BJP leaders.

