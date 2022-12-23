Short film with actor, director from Prayagraj making waves

Short film ‘Itwaar’, written and directed by Rahul Srivastava and featuring actor Kumud Mishra, both from Prayagraj, is drawing rave reviews on OTT platform

Released by Disney, Hotstar, the film’s light humor and earthy charm has received excellent response from the audience. The film has already won several international awards too.

Kumud Mishra, who hails from Phulpur, Prayagraj, won the Filmfare-OTT award 2022 in the “best actor-male” category for his stellar performance in the film in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“The film’s story revolves around a man who is not happy the way his life is unfolding and keeps blaming the whole world for it. He nags about the supposedly inauspicious house number, the barking dogs in the locality and his intense body ache. His terse comments irritate his otherwise calm wife. He tries to involve the whole house in an acerbic discussion,” said Rahul Srivastava, 45, on phone from Mumbai where he had gone for the Filmfare OTT awards.

“The man’s frustration keeps growing and it seems that things may take an ugly turn as his wife too starts losing her temper. But, the news of his son’s success, changes his stance completely. He finds himself aligned with everything with which he had been having problems thus far,” Srivastava said.

“The audience seemed to have liked the idea of looking at the world from a positive point of view and finding harmony with life,” said Srivastava, who edited filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s popular films like “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster”, “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns” and “Bullet Raja”.

After passing out from Government Inter College, Prayagraj, Srivastava did his graduation from Allahabad University before joining Film and TV Institute of India, Pune.