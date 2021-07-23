Shortage of vaccines has seniors lining up outside sentres for second shot

PUNE Due to a shortage of vaccines in the city, senior citizens and those aged above 45 years, have now been forced to further extend the gap between the first and second dose, from the current 84 days to over 90 days, and more than 100 days in some cases.

From last Sunday to Tuesday this week, the PMC had to shut down centres because of no stock. All those who got their first dose in April are due for the second shot.

The current approved gap between two shots of Covishield is between 12 and 16 weeks, which is 84 to 112 days. However, senior citizens who got their first dose before April 30, are now queuing up outside vaccination centres to get the second dose.

The second shot of the vaccine is essential to ensure that a person is fully vaccinated and has received maximum possible immunisation against the infection. The gap between the first and second shot has been raised multiple times, initially from one month to the existing three months.

Dr Suryakant Deokar , PMC immunisation officer said, “For Saturday we have started over 185 Covishield centres and each of the centres will get 100 doses. Of this, 40% will be reserved for the 18-plus age group who have an online booking for the same, and 20% of doses will be reserved for the 18-plus age group who come for an on-spot booking. For the remaining 40%, 20% will be reserved for second shots and those who have taken their first shot before April 30. The remaining 20% is for second-shot walk-in beneficiaries. As of now, the current criteria for gap between first and second dose is 12 to 16 weeks and we are ensuring that everyone gets the second dose in that time. We will try to increase the slots for the second shot so that the more vulnerable population is fully vaccinated.”

On Friday Pune district received a total of 60,000 doses of Covishield, of which Pune rural got 25,800, PMC got 21,000 and PCMC got 13,200. A total of 22,720 doses of Covaxin were also made available, of which Pune rural received 9,820 doses, PMC got 7,900 and PCMC got 5,000 doses of the vaccine.

Yogesh Sasane, a BJP corporator, said, “Everyday there is a huge crowd outside vaccination centres and this month even senior citizens are lining up outside. There was no vaccine available for the past few days and when we have it, we have to make sure that everyone gets it. Those lining up for second shot are now forced wait longer.”