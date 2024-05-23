Shravasti: In the land of Buddha, Kurmis hold the key

As you drive out of the cluttered town of Bahraich, 25 kilometres down the highway, Shravasti begins to unfold as you reach Bhinga town, the district headquarters of Shravasti. Shravasti was Lord Buddha’s favorite monsoon retreat, as he spent 24 monsoons here and delivered many of his sermons sitting beneath a peepal tree. Shravasti was Lord Buddha’s favorite monsoon retreat. (HT File)

Famous for its myths, legends, and history, Shravasti today is listed among the most backward districts of the country. It goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 25. In the entire Devipatan region, to which Shravasti belongs, Kurmis are the dominant caste.

As you reach Bhinga, BJP candidate Saket Mishra’s office opposite the civil court is abuzz with activity. At around 9:30 am, party workers started arriving to fan out for the day’s campaigning. Saket Mishra of the BJP, Ram Shrimoni Varma of the Samajwadi Party, and Muinuddin Ahamad Khan ‘Hazi Daddan Khan’ of the BSP are in the fray in Shravasti.

The outgoing MP, Varma had defeated Daddan Mishra of the BJP in the 2019 general election by 5,320 votes. He fought the elections as BSP candidate.

Just a few metres ahead is the bustling Bhinga market, where a group of people at a roadside tea stall are discussing the ongoing electioneering. Advocate Ved Prakash Mishra is fiercely advocating for the efforts being made by the Centre and the state government to pull Shravasti out of poverty and backwardness.

“Shravasti was among the most backward districts of the country. In the last 10 years, the Modi government and the state government have done a lot to pull this district out of the morass,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile, advocate Brijesh Kumar Sharma agreed with Ved Prakash but called the pace of reforms a bit slow. “The double-engine government could have done more for the district’s development,” Sharma said.

Shravasti and the rest of the Devipatan region have a sizable population of the Kurmi community, who are a deciding factor in any candidate’s victory.

“BJP candidate Saket Mishra is benefiting from the Modi government’s free ration scheme, and the state government’s work on law and order, however, polarisation of voters on caste lines cannot be ruled out, “ said Kaushlendra Singh, a political analyst.

As you reach the Tulsipur assembly segment of the constituency, the political discourse gets more aggressive. People are more vocal in expressing their views.

Tulsipur is famous for the Devipatan temple dedicated to Maa Pateshwari. It is one of the 51 shaktipeethas of Maa Durga.

BJP leader Krishna Kumar Tripathi points out that the fight is between the Samajwadi Party (INDIA bloc) candidate and the BJP and the BSP candidate is contesting just for formality. However, Rakesh Varma has a differing opinion. “When elections were declared in April, the situation was different. But as the poll process proceeded, the INDIA bloc has gained ground in the Devipatan region,” Varma says.

Shravasti is among the few seats in the state where the victory margin was very low. Ram Shiromani, who was then a BSP candidate, had defeated BJP candidate Daddan Mishra by a margin of 5,320 votes. Now, Varma is contesting on the SP ticket as INDIA bloc candidate.