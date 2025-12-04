Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
SHUATS: Expelled staff hold top official hostage, probe ordered

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 08:34 pm IST

The Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) has taken serious note of an incident in which a group of expelled teachers allegedly held the pro vice-chancellor (administration) hostage, misbehaved with him, and created chaos on campus.

The SHUATS campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

A high-level inquiry committee has now been constituted to investigate the matter, officials said on Thursday.

According to a communiqué issued by Ramakant Dubey, chairman of the SHUATS Media Committee, a report submitted to the vice-chancellor Rev Prof RB Lal by the director (administration) Sanjay Phillip Das, stated that on December 1, 2025, teachers who had been removed from service sometime back, entered the Shalom International Hostel. They were soon joined by other teachers and staff, who allegedly misbehaved with the pro vice-chancellor (administration) Bishwaroop Mehra, disrupted academic activities, and created a hostile environment on campus.

The director’s report noted that the expelled teachers allegedly held the Pro VC (Administration) hostage, obstructed administrative functioning, and impeded preparations for upcoming examinations. The situation escalated to the point where police had to be called in to control the protest, Dubey said.

Taking cognisance of the report and the gravity of the incident, the vice-chancellor ordered the formation of a high-level inquiry committee. The panel is chaired by chief proctor Raghav Yadav, with prof Nisha Chacko serving as member secretary. Other members include prof Ram Bharose; advocate Sumit Srivastava, former general secretary (administration) of the Allahabad High Court Bar Council; and advocate Abhishek Tiwari of the Bar Council’s Governing Council, who will serve as legal experts.

The committee has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its findings to the vice-chancellor within four weeks, Dubey said.

SHUATS has formed a high-level inquiry committee following an incident where expelled teachers allegedly held the pro vice-chancellor hostage and disrupted campus activities. The committee, led by chief proctor Raghav Yadav, aims to investigate the chaos created on December 1, 2025, which required police intervention. Findings are expected within four weeks.