Shubham’s wife says Operation Sindoor has shown we are not alone

After the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir late Tuesday night, Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi’s wife Ashanya on Wednesday said the action has “shown we are not alone”. Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Satish Mahana greets Ashanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur, on Wednesday. (ANI)

“My message is not for any country — it is for the terrorists who hide in Pakistan. You tried to destroy 26 families by taking away our sindoor. You thought we would live shattered lives. But you were wrong. We are daughters of India. Our Prime Minister is our guardian, and through Operation Sindoor, he has shown us that we are not alone,” she said with remarkable poise.

Shubham Dwivedi —a young Kanpur-based businessman -- was the first to be killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. His family performed his 13th-day death rituals on Wednesday.

Ashanya’s words resonated with many across the neighbourhood as television screens played images of the IAF’s precision strikes.

Standing beside mourners at their residence in Kanpur’s Maharajpur area, Shubham’s uncle Manoj Dwivedi, said, “This strike is not just for our family — it is for all the families broken by terrorism. This is justice for Shubham, and for the sindoor wiped off our daughter-in-law’s forehead. The nation has spoken.”

Throughout the day, political leaders and supporters made their way to the family’s home. Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker and local MLA Satish Mahana met the family with folded hands, touching Ashanya’s feet and embracing her. “Justice has been served,” he said. “The nation shares your pain.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai also visited the family, stating, “India has avenged its own. The entire country stands with you and with our armed forces.”

Kanpur MP Ramesh Awashi, too, offered his condolences, spending time with the family in silence and reflection.

Shubham had gone to Pahalgam on his first vacation with his wife and family after his marriage to Aishanya in February this year.