Sikh bodies endorse SGPC resolution on RSS bid to create a Hindu nation

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) convened a meeting of the Sant Samaj, Nihang sects, Kar Sewa organisations and traditional Sikh bodies at its headquarters on Saturday. The agenda was to discuss preparations for the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh Master Guru Teg Bahadur.

At the meeting, SGPC honourary chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami proposed that all those present endorse the resolution that the general House of the gurdwara management body had passed on March 31. The resolution was against the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and claimed that it was attempting to establish a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu country).

Accepting Dhami’s proposal, all attendees endorsed the resolution by raising their hands, amid chants of ‘Sat Sri Akal’. SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur was not present in the meeting. In response to the resolution, RSS has said that the SGPC was raising the bogey of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ to cover up its failures.

In his address to the gathering, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh touched upon this issue without naming the RSS. “At the time of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, communalism was rampant. The rulers of the time were forcibly converting Hindus. The ninth Guru defended the religion by his martyrdom. Even today an atmosphere of communalism is being created in the country and minorities are being oppressed under the patronage of the government. This is not right,” he said.

The jathedar added, “Seeds of hatred are being sown in the minds of people of one religion against people from other religions. The few bad elements doing this have the patronage of the government. I appeal to the entire Sikh panth to unite at this time. when attacks are being launched directly and indirectly.” In October 2019, the jathedar had sought a ban on the RSS, saying, “Its aim of a Hindu Rashtra is against the country’s interests.”

At the gathering, representatives of Sikh bodies also passed a resolution expressing their commitment and cooperation to the 400th celebrations. They added whatever work the SGPC would allocate to them for the event, would carried out with responsibility and enthusiasm.