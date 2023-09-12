News / Cities / Others / Sikkim bans homestay owners from leasing, renting to any third party

Sikkim bans homestay owners from leasing, renting to any third party

PTI |
Sep 12, 2023 02:23 PM IST

The Homestay Association of Sikkim(HAS) has been demanding a ban on leasing and renting of homestay establishments to any third party.

The Sikkim government has banned homestay owners in the Himalayan state from leasing and renting their establishments to any third party, an official said on Tuesday.

Homestays will now be run and operated only by the local entrepreneur owning the business. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
Homestays will now be run and operated only by the local entrepreneur owning the business.

An advisory issued by the state government's Tourism and Civil Aviation department September 11 stated that as per rule of the Sikkim Registration of Homestay Establishment Rules of 2013, the homestay owners are not permitted to lease, rent their homestay unit to any third party and that the homestay owners are advised to comply with the same.

Further, any report on violation of the same shall be dealt with strictly by the department, it said.

The Sikkim government provides subsidised loans for the establishment of homestays in the Himalayn state to promote entrepreneurship amongst local stake holders in the Tourism industry.

