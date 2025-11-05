SIR begins in Meerut, over 8L voters may need to submit valid documents

: After 22 years, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across all districts of Uttar Pradesh. The drive aims to cleanse and update voter lists to ensure accuracy ahead of future elections. In Meerut, the revision could affect more than 8.56 lakh voters, who may be required to submit documentary proof to validate their entries in the rolls. (Pic for representation only)

According to the District Election Office, the process will be carried out door-to-door by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Voters are advised not to panic but to cooperate by accurately filling out the verification (enumeration) forms and providing the required information.

The last such revision in Meerut was conducted in 2003, when the district had 18,43,222 registered voters across seven assembly constituencies and 98 booths in Baranawa constituency of neighboring Baghpat district. In the two decades since, the number of voters has risen to 26,99,820, marking an increase of 8,56,598 voters.

Officials say that those whose names were added to the voter list after 2003 and whose family members were not already listed may need to submit additional proof of identity and residence. Such voters can later file Form-6 during the claims and objections phase following the publication of the draft rolls.

To reach all 26.99 lakh voters in the district, 2,758 BLOs and 277 supervisors have been assigned duties. Each BLO must visit every household up to three times to distribute and collect the verification forms. No documents are required at this stage.

However, if a voter’s details cannot be linked with the 2003 voter rolls, the Election Commission will issue a notice. Voters will then have to furnish official documents to substantiate their claims. Cases will be heard by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)- typically the SDM- followed by the District Magistrate, and if needed, by the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate and Election Officer VK Singh emphasized that the SIR is a critical initiative of the Election Commission aimed at maintaining a transparent and accurate voter database.

“Every BLO, supervisor, ERO, and AERO has been assigned specific responsibilities. BLOs will go door-to-door to distribute and collect forms. Cooperation from political parties and the public is essential to ensure the process runs smoothly,” Singh said.

Guidelines issued in Agra

Agra Warning has been issued against those who would get involved in spreading fake and false news and unverified incidents during the term of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list. In this regard, the social media platforms will be continuously and effectively monitored.

Besides this, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be followed while taking cognizance of fake news and narrative which will be suitably replied within time prescribed, said sub district magistrate (SDM) city and deputy election officer at Agra, Yamunadhar Chauhan on Monday, day ahead of SIR.

District magistrate/district election officer at Agra, Arvind Mallappa Bangari issued directions in this regard in compliance with guidelines issued by Election Commission of India for SIR-2026.