SIR: Over 6.65 lakh Meerut voters dropped in draft

The Election Commission has published the draft voter list of Meerut. As part of the revision exercise, the names of 6,65,647 voters have been removed from the district’s electoral rolls, bringing the total number of voters down to 20,34,185. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The programme for registration of new voters was formally inaugurated on Monday by district magistrate and district election officer VK Singh at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

Addressing officials and stakeholders, Singh said that, in line with the directions of the Election Commission of India, the draft publication of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed by the respective electoral registration officers (EROs) in all seven Assembly constituencies of the district. Copies of the draft electoral rolls have also been provided to representatives of recognised political parties.

According to the constituency-wise data, the highest number of deletions was recorded in Meerut South, where 1,54,739 voters were removed, followed by Meerut Cantonment with 1,49,000 deletions. Other constituencies include Siwalkhas (64,555), Sardhana (79,006), Hastinapur (64,550), Kithore (64,740) and Meerut Assembly constituency (89,057).

The revision exercise has also led to an increase in the number of polling stations across the district. Prior to delimitation, Meerut had 2,758 polling stations, a figure that has now risen to 2,981. Constituency-wise, polling stations in Siwalkhas have increased from 371 to 390, while in Meerut South the number has gone up from 488 to 545, officials said.

The district administration has invited claims and objections related to the addition, deletion or correction of names in the electoral rolls. Voters can submit their claims or objections during a one-month window, providing them an opportunity to verify and correct their personal details in the voter list.