Home / Cities / Others / Sirsa admn to rope in RMPs in its fight against Covid: Ranjit Chautala
Haryana power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala said he had conducted a meeting with the district administration and asked the health officials to include RMPs to fight against the virus in villages. (HT Photo)
Haryana power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala said he had conducted a meeting with the district administration and asked the health officials to include RMPs to fight against the virus in villages. (HT Photo)
others

Sirsa admn to rope in RMPs in its fight against Covid: Ranjit Chautala

The Sirsa administration has decided to rope in registered medical practitioners (RMPs) in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in rural areas
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST

The Sirsa administration has decided to rope in registered medical practitioners (RMPs) in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in rural areas.

Sirsa is the first district in Haryana to rope in RMPs with the health department to combat spread of the virus.

Haryana power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala said he had conducted a meeting with the district administration and asked the health officials to include RMPs to fight against the virus in villages.

“We have decided to rope in RMPs after many villagers in rural areas of Sirsa complained of fever, cough, cold and breathlessness. Around 23,000 medical kits containing oximeter, thermometer and other equipment have been distributed in villages,” Chautala added.

The power minister said he had donated 50 lakh to the Sirsa administration and 25 lakh to the Fatehabad administration in their fight against the virus.

“We have urged the youth, volunteers and social organisations to help conduct health surveys, distributing medicines and medical kits. Our focus is to provide primary health facilities in the isolation centres built across district,” he said.

“RMPS will be members of a group of health workers contacting residents in villages. They will report to the health authorities. People living in villages have bonding with RMPs and their cooperation will help in tracing the patients,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.