AAP leaders Sisodia, Sanjay Singh booked over Tiranga Yatra in Agra
AAP leaders Sisodia, Sanjay Singh booked over Tiranga Yatra in Agra

Police said while permission was granted for 50 people, the Aam Aadmi leaders had over 500 participants in the Yatra. The complaint, registered at Loha Mandi police station of Agra on Monday morning, has named 17 people while around 500 are unidentified
By Hemendra Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia at Tiranga Yatra in Agra on Sunday. (HT photo)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act for their Tiranga Yatra in Agra on Sunday.

Police said while permission was granted for 50 people, the Aam Aadmi leaders had over 500 participants in the Yatra. The complaint, registered at Loha Mandi police station of Agra on Monday morning, has named 17 people while around 500 are unidentified.

”The permission granted by district administration of Agra was for 50 participants in Tiranga Yatra but the 17 named and 400 to 500 unidentified participated without compliance of Covid-19 pandemic which requires wearing of mask and social distancing. The rally moved while participants raised slogans and was in violation of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code implemented in district,” said the complainant.

On Sunday, Singh said that AAP will undertake such Yatras in all 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The next one is to be held in Noida on September 1 and in Ayodhya on September 14.

