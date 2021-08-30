Chandigarh: AAP protesters booked as they try to gherao Punjab BJP office

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab women wing president Rajwinder Kaur and youth leader Anmol Gagan Mann were among those booked as they tried to lay siege to the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Sunday.

Both Rajwinder and Anmol sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital after police resorted to the use of water cannons to disperse AAP women workers who were protesting against the alleged manhandling of a woman farm activist during a BJP event in Chandigarh on August 19.

Meanwhile, police claimed that a few women cops were also injured in the melee and their medical examination is being conducted.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Anmol Gagan Mann said that the BJP is abusing and physically assaulting women in Punjab and across the country, while the state governments are avoiding taking action. “Even the Chandigarh Police tried to stop women volunteers on their way to the BJP office, but they broke through all the barriers and moved on,” she said.

A woman farm activist had alleged that she was manhandled, harassed, and subjected to abusive language while she was showing black flags to Union minister Anurag Thakur who was in Chandigarh to launch the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Himachal Bhawan in Sector 28 on August 19. Five days after the incident, police had registered a case of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, but didn’t name anyone in the FIR.