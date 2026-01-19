Bhagalpur police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) apart from six teams already put into action to trace two minor girls who went missing on January 8 and have claimed to have found some clues from a previous missing case to conduct investigation in the right direction. SIT formed as two minor girls remain traceless in Bhagalpur

Both girls are Class 10 students. According to the police, they had reached the Saryu Devi Mohanlal Inter Girls High School on January 8 and have been untraceable since then. Their case has generated angst among locals as there is a statewide outcry over the “mysterious death” of a NEET aspirant girl in Patna.

School authorities have informed the police that the institution was closed that day due to excessive cold.

The police said that they have begun scrutinising the CCTV footage from near the college and mobile phone records to locate the girls.

The police said that they have questioned school teachers, the principal and students of the school where the girls were enrolled and reportedly received some leads. “We have also obtained certain clues from a girl who had gone missing recently and was later recovered,” an officer said.

Bhagalpur City Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Kumar Singh while talking to reporters said: “We are probing the case from all possible angles and hope to recover them soon.”

Meanwhile, a “love letter” allegedly found at the house of one of the missing girls has prompted the police to investigate the case from the angle of a possible love affair.

“Besides the love-affair angle, we are also examining the possibilities of homosexuality and human trafficking,” a police officer said.

People familiar with the matter said that the police have been cautious and leaving no room to trace the girls as the case of NEET girl in Patna is already making headlines.