Home / Cities / Others / Six booked for assault on ADCP in Jalandhar
others

Six booked for assault on ADCP in Jalandhar

Three of the accused have been identified; the FIR states that ADCP Ashwani Kumar and his friends were assaulted by the three accused.
The Jalandhar ADCP was assaulted after in Punjab Avenue locality when he was dropped there by one of his friends. (HT Photo)
The Jalandhar ADCP was assaulted after in Punjab Avenue locality when he was dropped there by one of his friends. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Jalandhar Six persons, including three members of a family, have been booked for allegedly assaulting an additional deputy commissioner of police, Ashwani Kumar, and his aides in Jalandhar on Monday. In the FIR, Rohit Chadha, friend of ADCP Kumar states that he along with one Dharampal, had visited the Punjab Avenue locality to drop Kumar on Sunday night, when Paramjit Singh, a resident of the area, his wife and son assaulted them after a verbal spat. The FIR adds that the three of them were injured. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, his wife and son; three others are yet to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out