Six booked for assault on ADCP in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Six persons, including three members of a family, have been booked for allegedly assaulting an additional deputy commissioner of police, Ashwani Kumar, and his aides in Jalandhar on Monday. In the FIR, Rohit Chadha, friend of ADCP Kumar states that he along with one Dharampal, had visited the Punjab Avenue locality to drop Kumar on Sunday night, when Paramjit Singh, a resident of the area, his wife and son assaulted them after a verbal spat. The FIR adds that the three of them were injured. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, his wife and son; three others are yet to be identified.

