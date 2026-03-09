Six of nine Kuki-Zo MLAs attend Manipur assembly session; budget tabled

The budget session of Manipur assembly began on Monday, with six MLAs out of nine belonging to Kuki-Zo community attending it virtually for the first time since ethnic clashes started in the state in May 2023. A live TV screen was displayed inside the floor showing attendance of the six legislators. (Manipur legislative assembly website)

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand who is also finance-in-charge of Manipur government on Monday presented the budget estimate document for the upcoming financial year 2026-27 on the assembly floor.

Meanwhile, among the present 58 lawmakers, excluding Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA Vungzazin Valte and National People’s Party (NPP) MLA N Kayisii who had died recently, six lawmakers belonging to Kuki-Zo communities namely Kimneo Haokip Hangshing of Kuki People’s Alliance, deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), Ngursanglur Sanate (BJP), Letzamang Haokip (BJP), LM Khaute (BJP), Haokholet Kipgen (independent) attended the session virtually.

Also Read: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand allocates portfolios a month after taking oath

A live TV screen was displayed inside the floor showing attendance of the six legislators belonging to the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community.

Officials of Manipur Legislative Assembly aware of the matter told HT, “We have some issues in attending the House virtually, due to the shortage of a technician. As we are unable to engage them from Imphal, some legislators are facing problems even attending the House sitting virtually.”

Since the Manipur violence erupted in the state, ten Kuki-Zo community MLAs have been demanding ‘Separate Administration’ in the form of union territory with legislators.

The ten legislators belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities failed to attend any Manipur Legislative Assembly sittings, stating that they will not attend until their demands are fulfilled.

Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the attendance of the assembly session by the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs is a positive step towards the normalisation of the current situation in the state. He added that this is a good beginning and everyone should encourage it.

Assembly Speaker, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh said that six Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs attended the first day of the budget session. He also said that during the trust vote of the chief minister, Y Khemchand on February 5 last, three Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs, Nemcha Kipgen, L M Khaute and Ngusanglur Sanate participated in the session through video conference.

The Speaker later informed the House that Letpao Haokip had sought leave of absence during the budget session as he was ill. The house unanimously agreed to grant him the leave.

After a year of President’s Rule with state under suspended animation in the state, some of the legislators agreed to attend the assembly sitting but through virtually in budget session for the first time after May 3, 2023.