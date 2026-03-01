Manipur Dy CM Losii Dikho urges trade unions to help restore peace

Addressing the 3rd General Convention of the North East Federation of Trade Unions (NEFTU) at Asufii Auditorium Hall in Punanamei, Mao, Dikho appreciated the vital role played by transport unions, particularly during times when national highways were cut off due to landslides.

Imphal: Manipur deputy chief minister Losii Dikho on Saturday appealed to trade unions across the North East to play a proactive role in restoring peace and normalcy in the state, stating that collective cooperation is crucial following the restoration of the popular government after President’s Rule.

Referring to interactions with Union ministers, the deputy chief minister said the Centre has stressed the importance of bringing stability back to Manipur, adding that the Prime Minister has consistently shown concern and affection for the North East region. He urged the federation and its member organisations to continue contributing constructively towards maintaining harmony and rebuilding trust among communities.

The Senapati District Truck Owners Association and the Senapati District Truck Drivers Union, meanwhile, submitted a memorandum during the programme, highlighting the urgent need for one Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance and one recovery van along the accident-prone National Highway stretch passing through Nagaland and from Mao Gate to Senapati district headquarters.

The associations pointed out in the memorandum that poor road conditions, difficult terrain and the absence of adequate emergency medical facilities have led to avoidable suffering and, at times, loss of lives, urging early intervention from the government.

Also read: Youth Congress protests in Imphal, seeks release of leaders held after AI Summit

The deputy chief minister assured that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate level.

NEFTU president Ruvese Sokha Angami, in his keynote address, said that the federation was conceptualised in Kohima in 2021 by a handful of leaders committed to safeguarding the welfare of the transport sector. Beginning with participation from four states, the organisation gradually expanded to include representatives from all eight North Eastern states. He emphasised that the federation continues to work for the welfare and rights of the working class, particularly those associated with the transport sector.

Kuba Peter, president of the Naga People’s Organization (NPO), described NEFTU as a significant regional trade union body representing workers from across the North East. He encouraged stronger coordination among member states and called for expansion of the union’s activities to towns and districts to ensure greater outreach and grassroots engagement.

The convention, held under the theme “Strengthening our common vision by reasoning together,” witnessed participation from representatives of various transport and trade bodies from Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and other North Eastern states. The NEFTU assembly continued in a later session.