Sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls:Nominations for Allahabad, Phulpur seats to begin on Monday

Nominations for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections-2024 in Prayagraj for the seats of Allahabad and Phulpur will begin on Monday with the issuance of local notifications. In preparation for the nominations, district election officer and district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal inspected the nomination rooms and issued instructions to the officers. Nominations will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm until May 6. Prayagraj collectorate being prepared for the nomination process (HT HOTO)

The district magistrate (DM) is the returning officer for the Phulpur parliamentary seat, while the chief development officer (CDO) Gaurav Kumar is the returning officer for the Allahabad parliamentary seat. Candidates for the Phulpur parliamentary seat will file their nominations at the chief revenue officer’s (CRO) office, while those for the Allahabad parliamentary seat will submit their nominations at the additional district magistrate’s (City) court. Officials have sealed all entry gates to the collectorate premises for the nomination process.

Candidates will enter the collectorate through the front gate. During the inspection, the DM Navneet Singh Chahal, and CDO Gaurav Kumar checked the cleanliness of the nomination room, lighting, CCTV cameras, and computers. They also reviewed the routes to and from the nomination hall and examined the barricades set up for security.

The DM instructed that the nomination process be recorded on video. Present during the inspection were deputy district election officer Pooja Mishra, chief revenue officer Kunwar Pankaj, sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Abhishek Singh, and sub-divisional magistrate (Karachhana) Jagriti Awasthi.

Security deposits are set at ₹25,000 for general category candidates. Treasury challans and receipts for ₹385 must be submitted. Candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are required to submit a security deposit of ₹12,500.

Barricading has also been installed from Kachehri crossing to Lakshmi Talkies. The entry of vehicles in the lane leading to the DM’s office will be restricted from the Kachehri intersection to the Lakshmi Talkies intersection. Only essential personnel will be allowed entry from this side.

A control room for complaints has been established in the treasury premises following the implementation of the Code of Conduct. The control room and call center can be reached via toll-free numbers: 0532-2990390, 0532-2990391, and 0532-2990392.

Nomination and election schedule

Notification for nomination at 11 am on April 29.

Nominations will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm from April 29 to May 6.

Scrutiny of nomination papers from 11 am until the end of work on May 7.

Withdrawal of nominations is allowed until 3 pm on May 9.

Symbol allotment will be done from 3 pm on May 9 until the end of work.

Voting will take place on May 25.