Skill Gap Bridging initiative to enhance youth employability, global job prospects

The Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission is launching a dedicated Skill Gap Bridging initiative aimed at empowering unemployed youth, generating employment and equipping them with industry-relevant skills for both domestic and international job opportunities. For representation only

The programme is designed to close the technical, linguistic and soft skill deficiencies among young job seekers, thereby enabling them to compete effectively in the global employment market. To support this goal, divisional-level employment offices across the state are undergoing a high-tech upgrade with advanced facilities, including smart classrooms and video walls, officials reported.

Rajeev Kumar Yadav, assistant director (employment) at the Regional Employment Office in Prayagraj, stated that the necessary equipment for this high-tech upgrade has already arrived, and installation work is currently underway. Expert trainers will be deployed to provide modern skill development training and directly connect youth with employment opportunities, he added.

Under the programme, unemployed youth will receive interactive training in English communication, computer literacy, and essential soft skills. Audio-visual and digital learning materials will be used extensively to make training sessions more engaging and easier to understand. Separate batches will be conducted in smart classrooms to help participants improve communication skills and build professional confidence, Yadav noted.

Additionally, large-screen video walls will be utilised for group training sessions, seminars, workshops, and live interactive classes aimed at enhancing employability and preparing candidates for competitive job markets.

Officials noted that the initiative aligns with the vision of Skill India and the broader goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), and is being fast-tracked across the state.

According to officials, demand for skilled youth from UP has been rising steadily not only within India but also abroad, particularly in countries such as Japan, Germany and Israel, where paramedical and technical professionals are being offered lucrative salary packages.

However, many candidates have previously struggled to secure overseas opportunities due to limited foreign language proficiency and inadequate soft skills. The new initiative seeks to address these shortcomings through career counselling, interactive skill enhancement sessions, and specialised guidance tailored to international employment requirements. Officials believe the programme will help young people secure better-paying jobs and build successful careers overseas with greater confidence and preparedness.