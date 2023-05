Slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer Khan Saulat Haneef has told the police that Atiq had entered into an argument with lawyer Umesh Pal over the phone and their altercation led to Umesh’s killing on February 24. Atiq’s lawyer tells police how and why Umesh Pal was murdered (file)

Police claim that Umesh’s intrusion in Atiq’s illegal real estate business had infuriated Atiq.

Police questioned Khan Saulat on May 3 during the 12-hour custody remand sanctioned by the court and during this period the lawyer reportedly revealed that Atiq had sent his aide Guddu Muslim to meet Umesh Pal.

During this meeting Guddu called Atiq in Sabarmati Jail and then handed over the phone to Umesh and in this conversation, Atiq asked Umesh to stay away from his illegal property business. He also asked Umesh to withdraw his case against him. Umesh was an eye witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Police claimed that Atiq issued threats to Umesh but things turned ugly when Umesh reportedly gave a stern reply to Atiq which resulted in a heated exchange of words between them. Police claimed that Atiq’s wife Shaista also tried to pacify Umesh but to no avail.

Police said that Khan revealed that Atiq felt insulted following the argument with Umesh and ordered Ashraf to eliminate Umesh Pal.

On Atiq’s initiative, his son Asad met Ashraf at Bareilly jail with Guddu Muslim, Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary, Arman and others on February 11. It was here that Umesh’s murder was planned, police claimed.

After returning to Prayagraj, eyed attempts to target Umesh. On February 21 the assailants reportedly had assembled near Umesh Pal’s house but failed to target him due to the arrival of a police jeep. However, on February 24 the plan to eliminate him was executed.

Police have found a record of transactions worth several crores while scanning chat history of iPhone recovered following questioning Atiq’s lawyer Khan Saulat.

On his confession police have recovered three phones, a 9 mm pistol and three cartridges from his home. Saulat claimed that Asad gave him the pistol for his safety on the instructions of Atiq Ahmad.

Saulat said that iPhone was used for communicating with Atiq, Ashraf and Asad through FaceTime app. Police found FaceTime ID of the trio in the iPhone along with chat history of transactions worth several crores made by different persons.

Saulat also informed police that one Vijay Mishra called the assailants to give Umesh’s location when he left the district court. Officials said that Khan Saulat may again be taken into custody remand for further questioning.